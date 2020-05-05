Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

COVID-19: Deaths projected to hit 3,000 per day by June

Health

"As the information changes, the model has to adapt, and now this is what the reality really is."- Dr. Robert Murphy, Northwestern Medicine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A member of the Illinois National Guard looks at a man at the testing facility site in Waukegan, Ill., Saturday, May 2, 2020. A drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, the state’s first community-based site in Lake County, will open for the public in Waukegan on Sunday, May 3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dr. Robert Murphy, Infectious Diseases Expert at Northwestern Medicine & Executive Director for the Institute for Global Health joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what the record levels of positive COVID-19 tests in Illinois mean for reopening the state. Also, could this be the 2nd wave of the coronavirus as the Trump administration projects that the number of deaths will increase to about 3,000 each day by early June?

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular