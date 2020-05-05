COVID-19: Deaths projected to hit 3,000 per day by June

Dr. Robert Murphy, Infectious Diseases Expert at Northwestern Medicine & Executive Director for the Institute for Global Health joins The Roe Conn Show to explain what the record levels of positive COVID-19 tests in Illinois mean for reopening the state. Also, could this be the 2nd wave of the coronavirus as the Trump administration projects that the number of deaths will increase to about 3,000 each day by early June?
