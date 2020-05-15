COVID-19: Children affected by rare ‘Kawasaki-like’ disease

During a storied legal career, Clyde Bergstresser has become one of the go-to medical malpractice lawyers in Massachusetts. But as COVID-19 cases surged at Boston area hospitals, Bergstresser found his sympathies aligning with the professions he has often fingered in million-dollar lawsuits.

“I’ve made a lot of money suing the health care industry. This seems like a good time to give back,” he said.