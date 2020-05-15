Breaking News
Listen now: President Trump speaking about COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19: Children affected by rare ‘Kawasaki-like’ disease

Health

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

Dr. Anne Rowley, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist & Attending Physician At Lurie Children’s At Northwestern Memorial Hospital joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the link between Covid-19 and the rare ‘Kawasaki-like’ inflammatory disease in children.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

