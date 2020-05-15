COVID-19: Children affected by rare ‘Kawasaki-like’ disease

Dr. Anne Rowley, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist & Attending Physician At Lurie Children’s At Northwestern Memorial Hospital joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the link between Covid-19 and the rare ‘Kawasaki-like’ inflammatory disease in children.
