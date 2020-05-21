COVID-19: CDC now says virus isn’t easily spread by touching surfaces

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say that the coronavirus doesn’t spread easily on contaminated surfaces.
