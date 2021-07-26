COVID-19 cases in Illinois are on the rise

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent (filling-in for Steve Bertrand) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s a sudden rise in new coronavirus cases, and whether or not the delta variant is the dominant strain in the state.
