COVID-19: Can vitamin D protect you from infection?

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why the rate of infection and deaths of COVID-19 patients appear to be much higher in areas where people had lower amounts of vitamin D in their systems.
