COVID-19: Can mass protests start a second wave?

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the risk of spreading COVID-19 as people across the country gather in mass to protest the killing of George Floyd.
