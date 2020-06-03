Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

COVID-19: Can mass protests start a second wave?

Health

Large protests could be a petri dish for spreading the coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People confront police officers during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins The Roe Conn Show to explain the risk of spreading COVID-19 as people across the country gather in mass to protest the killing of George Floyd.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories