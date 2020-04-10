Listen Now
John Williams

COVID-19: Bioethics…who gets a ventilator?

"Every institution around Chicago, and across the country are thinking about this"- Dr. Kelly Michelson

Dr. Kelly Michelson, Director of the Center for Bioethics & Medical Humanities at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about how doctors around the country are grappling with ethics in COVID-19 care.

