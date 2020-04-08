COVID-19: Are X-rays helpful in detecting the virus early?

Dr. Jay Bronner, Chief Medical Officer for Radiology Partners joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how COVID-19 attacks the body. Also, Dr. Bronner explains whether or not chest x-rays are helpful in determining if someone has the virus.
