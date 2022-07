Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discussed how accurate at-home COVID tests are, how closer health professionals are to treating long COVID, and if it’s important to know what subvariant you could have. He also talked about monkeypox and the latest on that vaccine.

