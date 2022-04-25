Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on regularly getting the COVID-19 booster, preventing antibodies from waning, and the misconceptions the public has now that more of the mask mandate has been lifted. Later, Dr. Most addressed colon cancer and the rise of colon cancer in young adults.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction