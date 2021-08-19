Clergy & Clinicians: The importance of establishing a connection between Black patients and their doctors

Dr. Dinee Collings Simpson, Assistant Professor of Surgery in the Division of Organ Transplantation at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Dr. Harry Wilkins, President and CEO of Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network; and Pastor Chris Harris, Senior Pastor of Bright Star C.O.G.I.C and Founder of Bright Star Community Outreach join John Williams for a new discussion on the topic of “Clergy & Clinicians.” The guests explain the important protection the coronavirus vaccine provides for organ transplant patients who must take immunosuppressants to reduce chances of rejection. They discuss the importance of trusting medical professionals rather than relying on what are often myths, especially in minority communities where conditions like hypertension and diabetes may be more common than elsewhere. And, they discuss how clergy, often the influencers in minority communities, have an important role to play in conveying accurate information to their congregations and encouraging them to get vaccinated and otherwise maintain healthy lifestyles.
