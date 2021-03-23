Dr. Kevin Most: Chicago’s coronavirus cases rising among young adults

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why COVID-19 cases in the city are rising among young adults. Also, Dr. Most answers COVID vaccination questions from WGN Radio listeners.
