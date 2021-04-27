CDC reveals new mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans: What does that mean for you?

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
People gather with their dogs in Chicago’s Montrose Dog Beach, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Dr. Robert Murphy, the professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and executive director for The Institute for Global Health, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain the CDC’s updated guidelines that detail activities that vaccinated people can safely resume, and what it means for people who have yet to receive their vaccine.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

