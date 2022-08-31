Dr. Micah Eimer, cardiologist and medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Glenview, Evanston and Deerfield Outpatient Centers joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain whether a higher cholesterol count is associated with longer life.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka