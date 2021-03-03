Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Can supplements help protect you from COVID-19?

Palestinian doctor Abdelrahim al-Hadad displays a nutritional supplement prepared with vitamin C and Zinc to help strength the body’s immunity against the coronavirus COVID-19, on April 15, 2020 at his pharmaceutical factory in the West Bank of Hebron. – The factory is the first and only to be authorised by the Palestinian Ministry of Health to sell the product meant to protect against the novel coronavirus. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Bethany Doerfler, Clinical Research Dietitian at Northwestern Medicine, joins Anna to tell us what we need to know about supplements and how much they help with immunity to COVID-19 and other illness.

