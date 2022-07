Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discussed mixing COVID boosters, when the current booster could be available for everyone, and how some doctors treat long COVID. He also talked about who is most likely to get multiple COVID infections and how at-home tests work with the current dominant variants.

