Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses what we should know about shingles and who should get the vaccine. He also talks about why antidepressants are sometimes prescribed for chronic pain, different types of pain medications, and the progress of AI predicting the rick for pancreatic cancer.

