Ilyce Glink filling in for John Williams

Can a common steroid help coronavirus patients? Dr. Adams explains the science

Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Researchers in England said Tuesday they have the first evidence that the drug can improve COVID-19 survival. The cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams joins Roe Conn to talk about a promising, yet early, study out of the University of Oxford on a low-cost steroid, dexamethasone, that significantly reduced coronavirus-related deaths in a 6,000-patient trial. However, the steroid only proved beneficial to patients receiving respiratory support. Dr. Adams also explores the risks involved in volunteering for vaccine trials and how loneliness can impact long-term health.


