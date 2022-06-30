Dr. Rajesh N. Keswani, gastroenterologist and medical director of quality for the Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what is pancreatitis, how to spot the symptoms, and whether a colonoscopy can cause the rare condition.

