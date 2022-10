Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dean and Dr. Most start off this week talking about the COIVD booster getting approved for kids as young as 5. Then Dr. Most talks about the low number of people getting the booster in Illinois and why it is important to get it. We are getting into flu season so Dr. Most explains how to stay healthy. Later on, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction