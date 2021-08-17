Biden administration set to advise COVID vaccine booster shots for all Americans

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the news that the CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all Americans eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, concerns about the emerging lambda strain of COVID-19, and offer advice to listeners.
