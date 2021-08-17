Biden administration set to advise COVID vaccine booster shots for all Americans

Health
Posted: / Updated:

An Israeli health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine on August 13, 2021, at the Maccabi Health Service in the Israeli town of Rishon Lezion, as Israel launches its campaign to give booster shots to people aged over 50, in a bid to stem spiking infections driven by the Delta variant. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the news that the CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all Americans eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, concerns about the emerging lambda strain of COVID-19, and offer advice to listeners.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories