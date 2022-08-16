Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can keep your kids from bringing home germs now that school is back in session. Also, Dr. Adams talks about the nasal spray being developed at the University of California, Berkeley that can prevent and treat COVID-19.

