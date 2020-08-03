As Illinois COVID cases rise, who gets the first vaccine?

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams chats with Roe Conn about COVID-19 updates. Northwestern is part of a national trial and is in need of five thousand volunteers. Adams said anyone 18-65 is encouraged to sign up. More information is posted on Northwestern’s website.
