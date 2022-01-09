Are children safer in the classroom? Dr. Kevin Most discusses

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo, students at Wyandotte County High School wear masks as the walk through a hallway on the first day of in-person learning at the school in Kansas City, Kan. With a massive infusion of federal aid coming their way, schools across the U.S. are weighing how to use the windfall to ease the harm of the pandemic — and to tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards to talk COVID-19 updates. Dr. Most discusses the safety of children in schools during the spike of the omicron variant and whether or not children should be learning in-person or virtually. Plus, Dr. Most answers calls and texts with questions from listeners.

