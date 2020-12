Nurse Roy Christian receives the Covid-19 vaccine at John Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB Health) in Galveston, Texas on December 15, 2020. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccine in Chicago and how the average person will know when they are eligible to get the vaccines

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research, and more.”