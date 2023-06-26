A recent study showed that bempedoic acid, which was approved in 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration, may help reduce deaths from heart disease among people with high levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott to go in depth on the study’s findings. And with high school football camps starting, Dr. Most talked about the study that showed that the chances of CTE are not only related to the number of head impacts but also to the cumulative impact of all the hits.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction