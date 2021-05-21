A Northwestern study explores why discharged COVID patients are returning to the hospital

Dr. Eric Liotta, Assistant Professor of Neurology at Northwestern Fienberg School of Medicine joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain a recent study that explores why COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from the hospital were being readmitted weeks later.

