A new study from Northwestern Medicine finds a troubling neurological trend among COVID-19 patients

Health
A patient at a hospital. (NEXSTAR)

The chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology at Northwestern Medicine, Dr. Igor Koralnik, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about a study he led that finds nearly one-third of COVID-19 patients experience some type of altered mental function that can make everyday tasks like cooking or reading harder.

