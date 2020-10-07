A new study from Northwestern Medicine finds a troubling neurological trend among COVID-19 patients

The chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology at Northwestern Medicine, Dr. Igor Koralnik, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about a study he led that finds nearly one-third of COVID-19 patients experience some type of altered mental function that can make everyday tasks like cooking or reading harder.
