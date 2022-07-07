Dr. Kimbra Bell, Internal Medicine Physician with Northwestern Medical Group and Chris Harris, Senior Pastor of the Bright Star Church discuss Northwestern Medicine’s expansion in Bronzeville.

Dr. Kimbra Bell announces Northwestern Medical Group’s plan to expand to Chicago’s south side Bronzeville neighborhood, where they are opening up a 120,000-square-foot advanced out-patient care center, set to open in 2025.

Dr. Bell explains that the new location seeks to have services that cater directly to the majority African-American community.

Pastor Harris discusses how the partnership between Northwestern Medical and the Bronzeville community has prioritized cultural competence in order to provide access to high quality care that is not only affordable but is also convenient