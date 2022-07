Dr. John Rogers, Professor at McCormick School of Engineering, Dermatology and Neurological Surgery with Northwestern Medicine, joined John to talk about a new device that is still in the early stages of being tested but would be implanted into your body and wrapped around the nerve and can relieve pain. Dr. Rogers explains how device would work, how testing has been going, and when could this device be approved for public use.

