Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Lisa Dent, to talk about all the viruses going around right now and how to stay healthy when seeing family during the holiday season.
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Lisa Dent, to talk about all the viruses going around right now and how to stay healthy when seeing family during the holiday season.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now