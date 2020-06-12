First successful double lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient performed at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Dr. Rafael Garza, Thoracic Surgeon at Northwestern Medicine, joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about the first successful double lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient in the U.S.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720Follow @LaurenLapkaFollow @kgfrankenthal
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!