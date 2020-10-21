Hamp, OB & Koz 10/20/20: The Bears are 5-1 and the offense still hasn’t gotten going yet

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman along with former Bears Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski react to the Bears win over the Carolina Panthers and take your calls as the team improves to 5-1. You’ll also hear from WGN Radio’s Bears insider, Adam Hoge as he gives you the latest from Halas Hall. Next stop, a matchup against Jared Goff and the LA Rams.

The guys will be back on the air Tuesday October 27th from 7-10.

