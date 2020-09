Ahead of the Bears season opener against the Detroit Lions, Mark Carman, Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich are back in studio to preview the upcoming season! Points of discussion include the decision at quarterback choosing Mitch Trubisky over Nick Foles, the future of Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, and more. Guests include Koz and Adam Hoge, as well as you the listeners.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction