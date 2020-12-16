Hamp O’B and Koz 12/15/20: The Bears snap their losing streak with a win over the Texans

WGN Radio's Mark Carman along with former Bears Dan Hampton, Ed O'Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski discuss the Bears tough loss to the Detroit Lions and what the team needs to do as they face Deshaun Watson and the the Houston Texans.

The guys take your calls and talk to our Bears Insider Adam Hoge.

The crew will be back on the air on 12/15 to discuss the game vs the Texans, take your phone calls and more!