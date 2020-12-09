Hamp, O’B and Koz 12/08/20: Is it time to stick a fork in the Bears?

Hamp, O'B and Koz

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 06: Germain Ifedi #74 and Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears try to recover a fumble by Trubisky late in the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on December 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 34-30. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman along with former Bears Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski discuss the Bears tough loss to the Detroit Lions and what the team needs to do as they face Deshaun Watson and the the Houston Texans.

The guys take your calls and talk to our Bears Insider Adam Hoge.

The crew will be back on the air on 12/15 to discuss the game vs the Texans, take your phone calls and more!

