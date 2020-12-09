Hamp, O’B and Koz 12/08/20: Is it time to stick a fork in the Bears?

Mark Carman, Dan Hampton, Ed O'Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski discuss the Bears Sunday night loss to the Packers as the team has now lost five straight. You will hear from WGN listeners who are just as frustrated as the guys, as well as audio from Allen Robinson, Mitch Trubisky and Matt Nagy.

The guys will be back on the air on Tuesday 12/08 from 7-10 PM.