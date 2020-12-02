Hamp, O’B and Koz 12/01/20: Oh boy are the Bears in trouble…

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 29: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears fumbles but recovers as Preston Smith #91 of the Green Bay Packers dives for the ball during the 2nd half of the game at Lambeau Field on November 29, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Mark Carman, Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski discuss the Bears Sunday night loss to the Packers as the team has now lost five straight. You will hear from WGN listeners who are just as frustrated as the guys, as well as audio from Allen Robinson, Mitch Trubisky and Matt Nagy.

The guys will be back on the air on Tuesday 12/08 from 7-10 PM.

