Hamp, OB, and Koz 11/17/20: As the Bears head to the bye week, how do they get out of their 4 game losing streak?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Mark Carman breakdown the Bears loss to the Minnesota Vikings and try and figure out where the team goes from here after back to back seasons with 4 game losing streaks.

With the Bears on the bye week, the guys will be back on the air on Tuesday December 1st.

