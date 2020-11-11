Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glenn Kozlowski, and Mark Carman breakdown the Chicago Bears loss to the Titans. Topics include the poor play of the offense through three and a half quarters, Matt Nagy’s play calling potentially coming to an end, and more!
The guys will be back on the air on Tuesday 11/17 from 7-10 PM.
Hamp, OB, and Koz 11/10/20: The guys break down why Matt Nagy should stop calling plays
