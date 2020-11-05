Hamp, OB and Koz 11/04/20: Jimmy Graham plays like a meatloaf with Ketchup? The O-Line needs major help and more…

WGN Radio's Mark Carman, Ed O'Bradovich, and Dan Hampton react to the Bears 24-10 loss to the LA Rams on Monday Night Football. Hear from Adam Hoge and Glenn Kozlowski, as well as WGN radio listeners as everyone weighs into the loss.

Due to the election on Tuesday November 3rd, the guys will be back on the air Wednesday November 4th from 7-10