Mark Carman, Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski recap the Bears loss to the Saints and look ahead to Tennessee. Topics of discussion includes lack of use of Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, how the team looks with a injured offensive line.
The guys will be back on the air on Tuesday night (11/10) from 7-10 PM.
Hamp, OB and Koz 11/04/20: Jimmy Graham plays like a meatloaf with Ketchup? The O-Line needs major help and more…
Mark Carman, Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski recap the Bears loss to the Saints and look ahead to Tennessee. Topics of discussion includes lack of use of Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, how the team looks with a injured offensive line.