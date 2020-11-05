Hamp, OB and Koz 11/04/20: Jimmy Graham plays like a meatloaf with Ketchup? The O-Line needs major help and more…

PHOTO: Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims and New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) fight in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Wims was called for unnecessary roughness and was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Mark Carman, Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski recap the Bears loss to the Saints and look ahead to Tennessee. Topics of discussion includes lack of use of Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, how the team looks with a injured offensive line.

The guys will be back on the air on Tuesday night (11/10) from 7-10 PM.

