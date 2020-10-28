Hamp OB and Koz 10/27/20: Who’s to blame for the Bears loss to the Rams?

Hamp, O'B and Koz

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nick Foles, Justin Hollins

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Hollins during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman, Ed O’Bradovich, and Dan Hampton react to the Bears 24-10 loss to the LA Rams on Monday Night Football. Hear from Adam Hoge and Glenn Kozlowski, as well as WGN radio listeners as everyone weighs into the loss.

Due to the election on Tuesday November 3rd, the guys will be back on the air Wednesday November 4th from 7-10

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular