Hamp OB and Koz 10/27/20: Who’s to blame for the Bears loss to the Rams?

WGN Radio's Mark Carman along with former Bears Dan Hampton, Ed O'Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski react to the Bears win over the Carolina Panthers and take your calls as the team improves to 5-1. You'll also hear from WGN Radio's Bears insider, Adam Hoge as he gives you the latest from Halas Hall. Next stop, a matchup against Jared Goff and the LA Rams.

The guys will be back on the air Tuesday October 27th from 7-10.