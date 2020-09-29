Hamp O’B and Koz 09/28/20: Nick Foles is your new Bears Quarterback

Hamp, O'B and Koz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Mark Carman, Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski break down the Bears come from behind 30-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The guys breakdown the QB change from Mitch Trubisky to Nick Foles, the teams defensive effort and the future of the offense with a new QB. You’ll also hear sound from both QB’s, Matt Nagy, Jimmy Graham and more.

