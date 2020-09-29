Mark Carman, Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski break down the Bears come from behind 30-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The guys breakdown the QB change from Mitch Trubisky to Nick Foles, the teams defensive effort and the future of the offense with a new QB. You’ll also hear sound from both QB’s, Matt Nagy, Jimmy Graham and more.
Hamp O’B and Koz 09/28/20: Nick Foles is your new Bears Quarterback
