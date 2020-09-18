Hamp OB and Koz 09/17/20: Recapping the Bears win vs the Lions, Allen Robinson’s contract and previewing the NY Giants

Mark Carman, Dan Hampton, and Ed O’Bradovich recap the Bears come from behind win against the Lions as well as discuss the teams play and how Mitch Trubisky fared in the 4th quarter. What were the good and bad tendencies the team showed? How do injuries impact the teams upcoming game against the Giants? The guys break it all down!

Later, the guys talk about the Allen Robinson news about reports of him wanting a trade, and what he said when he and Matt Nagy met with the media earlier this week. Do you think Allen Robinson will get signed?

Guests on the show include Adam Hoge and Glen Kozlowski as they preview the upcoming game against the Giants and share their opinions on the Bears week 1 win against the Lions.

