Mark Carman, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, Dan Hampton and Adam Hoge are all back on the air as they voice their frustrations about the teams 21-9 loss to the Saints in the playoffs. They also talk about the recent news surrounding the team as Chuck Pagano is retiring, Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace are returning and the extensions of Mitchell Trubisky and Allen Robinson are up in the air.
Thanks to all our callers and listeners this season! You all were amazing!
Hamp, O’B and Koz 01/12/21: The final show of the 2020-2021 season leaves a sour taste in our mouths…
