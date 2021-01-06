Hamp, O’B and Koz 01/05/21: The Bears backed into the playoffs, but what are their chances against the Saints?

In the final regular season edition of the Hamp, O’B and Koz show, Mark Carman and the rest of the gang break down the Bears loss to the Packers and preview their playoff matchup against the Saints on Sunday. Do you think the Bears can pull off a win?



Plus a listener called in with an O’B impression that you have to hear!



The guys will be back on the air on Tuesday 01/12/21 from 7-10 PM.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction