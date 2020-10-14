Hamp and OB with Koz 10/13/20: Bears improve to 4-1 and the guys break down the biggest moments of their win against the Buccaneers

Hamp, O'B and Koz

(L-R) Dan Hampton (WGN Radio photo), Ed O’Bradovich (Michael Tercha / Chicago Tribune), Glen Kozlowski (WGN Radio photo)

Dan Hampton, Mark Carman and Ed O’Bradovich take your calls and discuss the Bears 20-19 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From the big hit from Kyle Fuller to Matt Nagy and Nick Foles discussing the offensive details.

The guys will be back on the air after the Bears matchup against the Panthers on Tuesday October 20th.

