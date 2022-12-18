Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears seventh straight loss, this one to the NFL’s best team record-wise, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears offense and defense came ready to play this week – holding the NFL’s best team, the Eagles, to just ten points in the first half. Two interceptions in the first half by Kyler Gordon and DeAndre Houston-Carson set the tone for the Bears defense. Justin Fields lead the charge on offense again, going 14 of 21, 152 yards, and adding two touchdowns. Fields did add 95 rushing yards as well.

It was the injury plague that affected the team. Injuries occurred to Tevin Jenkins, Jack Sanborn, and Equanimeous St. Brown, who did not return to the game. Jaylon Johnson and Justin Fields we’re both shaken up in the affair. Bears fans were happy to see the output from the team this week but again left empty-handed as the Bears dropped their 7th straight game.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air on Christmas Eve, December 24th, with the Bears (3-11) having a dance with the Buffalo Bills (11-3). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm. Postgame show highlights and reactions from 3 pm-5 pm.