Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears domination of the Patriots 33-14 on Monday night football. The Bears after losing a 10-0 lead fell behind to the Patriots 14-10, but then they scored the last 23 points of the game and shutout the Patriots in the 2nd half on their way to their most impressive win of the season.

Hear from Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Andy Masur, and Bears fans as they react to the Bears big time win over the Patriots.

