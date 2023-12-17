Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears loss to the Cleveland Browns 20-17

Both teams started slow, but the Bears were able to strike first blood with a Justin Fields pass to Cole Kmet for a 5-yard touchdown reception. The Bears defense turned in another impressive showing, forcing another three turnovers, including a pick-six from linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Trade deadline acquisition Montez Sweat turned in his best performance as a Chicago Bear, recording seven tackles and 2.5 sacks (6 sacks in 5 games). The Bears led 17 to 7 in the 4th quarter, but the team squandered the game in the fourth quarter after the Browns managed 13 unanswered points, ultimately leading to a 34-yard game-clinching field goal by Dustin Hopkins in the final 30 seconds. The Bears have lost three games this season with a 10+ point fourth-quarter lead.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns on Christmas Eve (December 24th), with the Bears (5-9) returning to Solider Field against the Arizona Cardinals (3-11). The Pregame Show is from 2 pm up to kickoff. The Postgame show, highlights, and reactions are from 6:30 pm until 8 pm.