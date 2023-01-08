Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears losing the season finale to the Minnesota Vikings 29-13

Cole Kmet turned in a game with 4 receptions, 57 yards, and 1 touchdown reception. The Bears set a franchise record for 10 straight losses on the season to the NFC north winning Minnesota Vikings.

Bears finished the season with an NFL-worst 3-14 record. As a result, The Bears will hold the 1st overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

As we sign off on the 22-23 NFL season, We thank all the passionate fans and callers who contributed to the show this year! Until the 23-24 NFL season….